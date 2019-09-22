Thief in Nanaimo steals tablet from vehicle, tries to make online purchases

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

A thief stole a tablet from a vehicle in the early-morning hours and then tried to use it to make online purchases.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP unsolved crimes report released last week, a vehicle in the 700 block of Oakley Street was broken into sometime between 4-5 a.m. on Sept. 11.

Suspects stole a black Samsung Galaxy tablet as well as loose change, and later that day, attempted to purchase items over the internet using the stolen tablet.

“We all need to be vigilant and check our vehicles before retiring for the night, to ensure all valuables are removed,” noted the RCMP report. “All you can do is reduce the opportunity of being targeted.”

The unsolved crimes report noted two other vehicle break-ins that week. On Sept. 10, thieves stole a Garmin GPS unit in the 6000 block of Icarus Drive and stole a wallet and chequebook in the 3300 block of Uplands Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

For past coverage of unsolved crimes in Nanaimo, click here.

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter