Thief enters Oak Bay home with owner asleep inside

Oak Bay Police investigating after a suspect entered an unlocked apartment door on Bee Street while the resident was sleeping inside, a number of items of value were stolen, the investigation is still ongoing.

Other calls this week for Oak Bay Police include a report of theft of liquor with the subject being apprehended quickly, charges are pending.

A string of recent car break-ins have left Oak Bay Police reminding residents to hide any items of value out of sight as locking the car isn’t always enough to deter thieves.

Responding to a theft from a unlocked vehicle on King George Terrace, loose change and a garage door opener were taken.

Another vehicle was forcefully entered while parked at the tennis bubble behind the Oak Bay Rec Centre on March 7 between 8 and 9 a.m., thieves smashed the passenger side window and made off with a large amount of cash, a computer and other items.

Police extinguished a wood fire at Willows Beach on Saturday evening, who said the fire was contrary to Oak Bay bylaws which prohibit fires on ‘foreshore or beach within boundaries of the District of Oak Bay.’

Receiving reports of a drone being launched from the maintenance yard of the Victoria Golf Course, police were unable to locate the operator. Current rules for piloting drones state a drone must stay below 90 meters above the ground and at least 30 meters away from vehicles, vessels and the public.

