Thief crashes cart into grocery store window and steals pop

Somebody must have been really, really thirsty.

Princeton RCMP are investigating a break and enter at Save On Foods, after a presumably parched thief used a grocery cart to smash through one of the store’s front windows.

The incident occurred January 25, at approximately 3 a.m.

“They stole a case of pop and went out into the parking lot…They took a few cans from the case and then left it there,” said detachment commander Robert Hughes.

Police are currently waiting for a video surveillance tape to be made available.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call RCMP at 250-295-6911.

