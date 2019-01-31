Thief crashes cart into grocery store window and steals pop

Somebody must have been really, really thirsty.
Princeton RCMP are investigating a break and enter at Save On Foods, after a presumably parched thief used a grocery cart to smash through one of the store’s front windows.
The incident occurred January 25, at approximately 3 a.m.
“They stole a case of pop and went out into the parking lot…They took a few cans from the case and then left it there,” said detachment commander Robert Hughes.
Police are currently waiting for a video surveillance tape to be made available.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call RCMP at 250-295-6911.
To report a typo, email:publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.
andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.