Driving conditions are foggy between Merritt and Kamloops. (Submitted photo)

Thick fog between Merritt and Kamloops

Drive BC warns drivers to use caution at times of poor visibility

  • Nov. 9, 2019 12:00 a.m.
Drive BC is warning travellers between Merritt and Kamloops of poor driving conditions due to thick fog.

Video of the poor visibility on the highway was posted shortly after 3 p.m. Drive BC advises drivers to slow down, increase their following distance and ensure that their lights are turned on.

