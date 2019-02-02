There were lots of giggles at the 108 Mile Heritage Site on Jan. 26

Kyden Winter takes a shot at one of game stations during the Cariboo Winter Giggle Games at the 108 Mile Heritage Site on Jan. 26. The station had players shoot balls into holes for points with a putter. See page 10. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

There were a lot of giggles at the 108 Mile Heritage Site this weekend. The 100 Mile Hospice Society created the Cariboo Winter Giggle Games as a fundraising opportunity and promote themselves within the community.

“The people who have here have enjoyed it very much. They are laughing and smiling and doing almost every single game,” said Sarah Smith, bereavement coordinator for the Hospice Society.

Smith was also a volunteer at the below zero target toss game station with Jamie Taylor, who volunteered to help with the games.

It was the first year the Hospice Society put on the event and while Smith said she would have liked to see more people turn out for the event, it was a good event for bringing awareness to the Hospice Society.

“We promoted it well and that’s part of the awareness is too – what hospice is and raising money for our society with our community to do projects,” she said.

There was a registration station at the barn where people could take away information pamphlets.

One of the projects they are trying to fundraise for is a bereavement group that will be led by Smith and the Hospice Society is training more volunteers in April to help grow the group and team.

Another thing is replacing old equipment, such as pressure mattresses. The mattresses can cost up to $10,000 according to Smith.

Bock added to this, saying that the beds come in three parts and if the middle part breaks, it’s $7,000 to replace that part.

They are hoping for it to become an annual fundraiser.

“I think this is to build on, absolutely. Every time for the first time, you learn from it and you do more and people who came this time will tell others about how fun it is,” said Taylor. “I think seeing all the kids smiling was worth it.”

Lauren Bock, who is on the board of directors for the Society, said it would be good as well because more people would know about the society and what they do.

Almost everyone who went the 2019 Cariboo Winter Giggle Games will likely receive a prize. Some of the prizes included a $75 gift certificate for Canadian 2 for 1 Pizza, a picnic backpack and more.

“It’s heartwarming to see how many people and businesses support us,” said Bock. “I know lots of businesses aren’t thriving so that they’re still willing to give means a lot.”