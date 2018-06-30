There is so much to do in Princeton this weekend

Don’t let the grey skies and cool temperatures fool you.

It really IS the Canada Day weekend, and there are plenty of events going on in Princeton to brighten your holiday.

Saturday the Legion is hosting a free barbecue downtown from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There’s a public swim at the Centennial Pool from 2 to 4 p.m. For little ones, there is a KVR Story Walk from 2 to 3 p.m.

The big event, of course, is the Rotary Parade downtown at 6 p.m.

The Legion is hosting a dance at 7 p.m. and for families Fortis BC is sponsoring an outdoor screening of the movie Peter Rabbit at Centennial Park, beginning at 9:15 p.m.

The fun starts again Sunday July 1 with a pancake breakfast sponsored by the Legion from 9 to 11 a.m.

Don’t miss the chance the Princeton Museum is offering on Canada Day – a huge yard sale of collectables that the facility no longer has room to store kicks off at 10 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. Treasures will be on sale with prices ranging from $1 to $100.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. the museum is serving a free traditional outdoor lunch of stew and bannock. Following that, two famous films shot in Princeton – Malone with Burt Reynolds and The Pledge with Jack Nicholson – are being shown.

Official opening ceremonies for Canada Day celebrations begin at 11 a.m. Veterans’ Square will be busy with live entertainment, the Legion Duck Race, (held for the first time this year in the fountain) an inflatable slide for kids courtesy of Princeton Baptist Church, food vendors, free cake, and local craft vendors.

From 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday there is free swimming at the Centennial Pool.

Happy Canada Day Princeton!