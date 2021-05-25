There are Little Heroes amongst us

The Abbotsford News wants your help in finding young people who are making a difference

The Abbotsford News is asking for your nominations for a special section highlighting the Little Heroes amongst us.

The Abbotsford News is hoping to highlight the efforts of seven local Little Heroes who have shown that pop of positivity that serves to inspire all who hear their story.

We are looking for young people who have made a big difference, whether it’s through volunteering, innovation or simply selfless acts of kindness, particularly in the last difficult period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Any kind of stories are welcome – especially those that highlight and recognize the value of a true hero: courage, selflessness and kindness.

Each person selected will be the subject of a feature article and photo in an upcoming publication of the Abbotsford News, explaining how they have affected the lives of others for the better.

From you, we need nominations – send us up to 250 words explaining why the young person you are nominating deserves to be featured. Please include your contact information so we can follow up with you and reach out to your nominee.

A small committee will be making decisions soon, so there is a June 16 deadline for nominations.

Send your nominations to contests@abbynews.com by 5 p.m. that day.

Thanks, and we’re looking forward to hearing the stories of some of Abbotsford’s Little Heroes!

Abbotsford News