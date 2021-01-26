There are a number of locals hoping to win the Feb. 27 byelection

There are now seven candidates vying to fill the vacant seat on the Langley Board of Education in the February byelection.

There are now seven candidates vying to fill the vacant seat on the Langley Board of Education in the February byelection.

In addition to Charlie Fox and Stacey Wakelin, who previously announced their candidacies, Joel Neufeld, Alex Joehl, Phyllis Heppner, Grant Gilmour, and Holly Dickinson have all filed nomination papers.

Grant Gilmour is known locally as a Rotarian and volunteer.

“It’s a giving back thing,” said Gilmour, who is recently semi-retired.

He said he hopes that as a trustee he could respond to the changes the district is facing.

“This is a time of great change,” Gilmour said. “It’s a terrific opportunity.”

Alex Joehl has run several times in Langley both federally and provincially as a Libertarian Party candidate in recent years.

“Definitely school choice is something we need to double down on,” said Joehl, who added that as a libertarian, fiscal responsibility would be one of his key concerns if elected.

Phyllis Heppner is a local business owner who made her first foray into politics when she ran unsuccessfully for a spot on Langley Township council in the 2018 election.

“I hope to bring to the school board stability,” said Heppner, who has taught through her own private tutoring business for years and runs instruction classes for other teachers.

“This is really where my interest lies in life,” she said.

Joel Neufeld is best known locally for organizing a Black Lives Matter walk in Fort Langley in 2020.

Holly Dickinson, a Surrey teacher, is running a fundraiser on GoFundMe.

“The trustee position is an opportunity to work during the afternoons and evenings to help promote systematic change and help influence policies at the community level,” she wrote on her GoFundMe statement.

The seat was left vacant when school board chair Megan Dykeman stepped down to take up her new post as the NDP MLA for Langley East.

Langley Advance Times