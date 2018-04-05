Thelma Vaughn found

A passerby found her body in the South Thompson River on Wednesday morning

The body of former Clearwater resident Thelma Vaughn has been found in the South Thompson River. Her vehicle had been found abandoned east of the city in February.

The body of a woman found in the South Thompson River on Wednesday, April 4, has been identified as that of Thelma Vaughn.

Vaughn, age 62, formerly lived in Clearwater, where she worked for CN for many years before her retirement a few years ago.

She was last seen Saturday evening, Feb. 3, when she left her apartment in Kamloops.

Her vehicle was found abandoned by police near the Lafarge Bridge on East Shuswap Road on Wednesday morning, Feb. 7.

The person who reported it to police said it had been there for several days.

Kamloops Search and Rescue, the RCMP helicopter and RCMP Police Dog Services conducted an extensive search of the area, and were followed up by searches by family members and friends.

A passerby found her body partially submerged in the water of the South Thompson River in the 700-block of Shuswap Road, across from Highland Road in Valleyview.

The report of the body was made just before 11 a.m. on April 4. The body was pulled from the river that afternoon.

“At this stage of the police investigation, it is not believed that a criminal offense occurred,” said a RCMP spokesperson.

