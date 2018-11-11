Thefts top crime watch list in Parksville Qualicum Beach area

Theft was the reoccurring crime in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area from Oct. 18 to 25, according to a crime watch report from the Oceanside RCMP.

On Oct. 18, a bike was stolen from in front of Qualicum Foods. Video was obtained of a male taking the Supercycle Thrill bike and riding it away.

A small safe was stolen from a residence in the 1300 block of Middlegate Rd. in Errington on Oct. 20. Inside the safe was, jewelry, cash, an ID and the owner’s Social Insurance card. Nanaimo RCMP advised that they have recovered the social insurance card on the side of the road.

Also on Oct. 20, Canada Post reported that a Canada Post mailbox had been broken into at Summerset Rd. and Island Hwy. East. RCMP reminds residents to check their mailboxes daily.

A patron reported that while they were in the shower at Ravensong Pool in Qualicum Beach on Oct. 20 their purse was stolen from a bench. It was a vinyl purse containing cards and $20 cash.

A break and enter was reported on Oct. 22 on the 3500 block of Sheffield Place in Nanoose Bay. The suspect or suspects appeared to have entered the rear lower level French doors and also accessed other doors including the main door of the garage and an upper dining room door accessing the front of the residence. Items were noted as being piled up in the lower foyer area that appeared to originate from the office area. A safe had also been reportedly removed.

Also on Oct. 22, Canada Post reported that some mailboxes had been pried open across from 975 Price Rd. in Parksville.

The Parksville Fire Department reported a vehicle fire on the 200 block of James St. on Oct. 25. The vehicle was unlicensed and uninsured and an investigation is underway.

—NEWS Staff