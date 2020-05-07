Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s 2020 first-quarter report shows 36 per cent increase in theft from vehicles in Vernon. (Contributed)

Thefts from Vernon vehicles up 36%

First-quarter RCMP report shows 185 vehicles stolen from in city limits

  • May. 7, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Thefts from vehicles in Vernon are up 36 per cent since this time last year, according to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s first-quarter report.

Between January and March, RCMP reported 185 thefts from vehicles, or a 49-case increase from the year prior.

RCMP reported 213 incidents of thefts from vehicles between October and December 2019 — 60 of which occurred in December alone, police said in January.

It doesn’t matter if it’s a few hours, overnight, or several days while on a trip,” Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy, the then-media relations officer said of the crime of opportunity.

RCMP say its best to remove anything valuable from the vehicle upon parking.

“If it’s valuable to you, chances are a thief will think it’s valuable too,” she said.

Vernon Morning Star

