Thefts from Vernon vehicles up 36%

Thefts from vehicles in Vernon are up 36 per cent since this time last year, according to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s first-quarter report.
Between January and March, RCMP reported 185 thefts from vehicles, or a 49-case increase from the year prior.
RCMP reported 213 incidents of thefts from vehicles between October and December 2019 — 60 of which occurred in December alone, police said in January.
It doesn’t matter if it’s a few hours, overnight, or several days while on a trip,” Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy, the then-media relations officer said of the crime of opportunity.
RCMP say its best to remove anything valuable from the vehicle upon parking.
“If it’s valuable to you, chances are a thief will think it’s valuable too,” she said.
