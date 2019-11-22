Theft of gas from Fairwinds golf course results in environmental damage

The Oceanside RCMP are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area late Nov.20 or early Nov.21 to report it - File photo

A theft of gasoline from the Fairwinds Golf Club in Nanoose Bay has resulted in environmental damage to the area.

Early on Nov. 21, there was a break in to the maintenance compound at the course — locks were broken off the fuel container to siphon gas. The pump handle was left open, so when they were turned on in the morning, approximately 400 litres of fuel spilled out.

“This is more serious than mischief and theft, these thieves caused environmental damage to the area,” said Cpl. Jesse Foreman in a press release.

The fuel seeped into nearby areas, including the golf course ponds. Staff from the course, as well as the Nanoose Bay Volunteer Fire Department, are cleaning up the mess.

If anyone witnessed anything suspicious in that area in the late hours of Nov. 20 or the early hours of Nov. 21, please call the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111.

cloe.logan@pqbnews.com

