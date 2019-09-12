Theft from vehicles rise by Emerson Street and Marshall Road, warn Abbotsford police

Two most common times for these crimes: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Vehicle theft is on the rise in Abbotsford, warn police. (AbbyPD photo.)

Over the last week the number of theft-from-vehicle reports saw a sharp spike by the Marshall Road and Emerson Street intersection, warns the Abbotsford Police Department.

Police are asking citizens not to take chances and remove all valuables from their cars. The most common items stolen are wallets and purses, tools, sunglasses and electronics.

The two most common times for these crimes are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

To report suspicious activity or a crime, call: 604-859-5225.