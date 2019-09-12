Vehicle theft is on the rise in Abbotsford, warn police. (AbbyPD photo.)

Theft from vehicles rise by Emerson Street and Marshall Road, warn Abbotsford police

Two most common times for these crimes: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

  • Sep. 12, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Over the last week the number of theft-from-vehicle reports saw a sharp spike by the Marshall Road and Emerson Street intersection, warns the Abbotsford Police Department.

Police are asking citizens not to take chances and remove all valuables from their cars. The most common items stolen are wallets and purses, tools, sunglasses and electronics.

The two most common times for these crimes are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

To report suspicious activity or a crime, call: 604-859-5225.

Previous story
UPDATED: Environmental efforts recognized both in city and regional district
Next story
City of Nanaimo and VIU encroaching on each other’s land, so they’ve arranged a trade

Just Posted

Most Read