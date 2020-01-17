Theft from vehicle in 100 Mile House

From Jan. 8 to 14, 100 Mile House RCMP responded to 77 calls for service, according to Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen. These are some of the highlights of this last week:

Fuel theft

On Jan. 13 at 12:45 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a complaint of theft from a vehicle along the 700 block of Exeter Station Road in 100 Mile House. Overnight, an unknown suspect had stolen approximately 300 litres of diesel fuel from two parked tractor-trailers. A side window in one vehicle had also been smashed, but nothing appeared taken. There are currently no suspects or witnesses and there was no video evidence located in that particular area. The file is concluded pending receipt of more information. Case number 2020-146.

Theft from vehicle

On Jan. 11, at 11:16 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP received a report of a theft from vehicle in the 100 block of Birch Avenue. The complainant reported her computer bag had been searched and a Samsung cell phone, ID, journal and loose papers were missing. The victim reports her car doors may have been secure at the time of the theft, but there was no damage to the vehicle. There are currently no suspects or witnesses. The investigation is ongoing. Case number 2020-129.

If anyone has information on the above-noted files, they can contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous. The 100 Mile House RCMP appreciates any assistance.

Cold weather

There were also several reports of motorists or tractor-trailers stranded in the area during the recent/continuing cold snap. These individuals were generally not prepared for the cold weather.

100 Mile House RCMP wishes to remind all travellers to ensure they have a safety bag/box in the vehicle containing warm clothes, extra gloves and boots, blankets, some light food that won’t spoil, water, a first aid kit, a flashlight, road maps (in case you are out of cell service) and candles along with a lighter or matches. Candles are an excellent source of heat in a confined space, but ensure you have airflow into the vehicle. A shovel is also considered an asset to have in the vehicle and several types of folding shovels – even for small cars – can be very useful to assist you if your vehicle is stuck.

