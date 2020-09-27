The whole family can enjoy the Princeton wildlife scavenger hunt

The Town of Princeton is offering residents a chance to get outside, enjoy nature, and even win a prize.

The Princeton WildsafeBC scavenger hunt will test your knowledge of the area’s birds, animals and attractions, and send you to some interesting places. You might even run into a Stellar Jay. Photo John Moody.

Through its BCWildsafe program, a scavenger hunt will send competitors scurring to every corner of the town for answers to questions.

“We are really encouraging the whole family to get out there,” said Diane Blank, program coordinator.

“It’s inspired by the amazing wildlife around Princeton and our great parks and green spaces.”

Forms are available at the Princeton Visitors Centre and entries will be accepted until Sept. 30.

