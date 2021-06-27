The wheels on the bus will not go ’round Monday as SD62 warns about high heat

The buses do not have air-conditioning, and will not transport students June 28

School buses will not run Monday, June 28 in the Sooke School District due to the heat warning and lack of air conditioning in the buses.

“Just when we thought we had seen it all this year, we have one more unusual circumstance,” the district wrote in a note to parents.

School District 62 said schools would remain open but its encouraging parents to keep children home if possible.

The district will monitor temperatures and send another communication regarding bus operations for Tuesday when temperatures are expected to drop.

