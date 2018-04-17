Last year’s trade show was a success and this year promises to be even better. (Chelsea Novak/Castlegar News)

The West Kootenay Trade Show is taking place this weekend

The event is taking place at the Castlegar Community Complex April 20-22.

The West Kootenay Trade Show is happening this weekend.

The event is taking place at the Castlegar Community Complex April 20-22. Doors are open Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $4 for students, kids under 12 are free with an adult or a weekend pass is $8.

Indoor vendor space at the event has been sold out for quite some time and the event is bursting at the seams into the outdoors with 110 vendors.

The Castlegar & District Chamber of Commerce has partnered with SHOWTIME Events & Display to bring a more designed and professional look to this year’s show.

Dream Draws will once again be a highlight of the weekend with two chances to win $500 sponsored by Heritage Credit Union and Kootenay Savings Credit Union.

The event will also feature demonstrations and a food court.

