The weather. It is stealing your trampolines.

Forget your kids and spouse – hide your trampolines!

There’s a smooth criminal out there on the prowl for these jumping mats, and stealing them without mercy.

Who is this depraved thief, you ask? Which grinch is stealing the joy from our city’s children? Who would commit such a joyless act?

The weather.

Yes, that wretched wind that has knocked out the power for thousands, halted ferries, grounded planes, blown over countless innocent trees and, in general, been a nuisance is the same culprit behind several trampoline thefts.

The weather is stealing Abbotsford’s trampolines.

It’s a summary offence at best.

But given the repeat offences, we think this should proceed by indictment.

We recommend the maximum penalty!

Throw away the key!

The wind clearly has shown no remorse for its crimes.

