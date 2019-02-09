Forget your kids and spouse – hide your trampolines!
There’s a smooth criminal out there on the prowl for these jumping mats, and stealing them without mercy.
Who is this depraved thief, you ask? Which grinch is stealing the joy from our city’s children? Who would commit such a joyless act?
The weather.
Yes, that wretched wind that has knocked out the power for thousands, halted ferries, grounded planes, blown over countless innocent trees and, in general, been a nuisance is the same culprit behind several trampoline thefts.
The weather is stealing Abbotsford’s trampolines.
|“Received a gift from the neighbour last night.”
Shelley Friesen/Facebook
It’s a summary offence at best.
|“Found it!!!! It’s over 200 m away from my house”
Mia Le/Facebook
But given the repeat offences, we think this should proceed by indictment.
|
Jennifer Dawn/Facebook
We recommend the maximum penalty!
|
BMR Counselling & Consulting/Facebook
Throw away the key!
|“Someone on Sandringham lost their trampoline during the night.”
Angela/Submitted photo
The wind clearly has shown no remorse for its crimes.
|
Jody Carson/Facebook
