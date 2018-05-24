The Walk of Memories will honour the phases of the deceased lives

A walk of healing, and solidarity will take place along Kelowna's waterfront June 3.

The annual event, Walk of Memories is meant to connect grieving individuals with others experiencing similar feelings of loss and lead them on a ceremonial walk of reflection.

The 1 km walk around the downtown waterfront will have four interactive stations pertaining to the deceased person’s life stages: birth, essence of life, transition and legacy.

“It’s an important part of the grieving process,”Derek Koch, spiritual health practitioner at Kelowna General Hospital said in a press release, “But also one we as North Americans are not as familiar or comfortable with, unlike other cultures.”

The walk is self-guided, although volunteers will be on hand if guests would like a companion. Refreshments will be served and there will be a special closing ceremony featuring a presentation by Pam Moss: Coach, Communicator & Celebrant along with peaceful music provided by local artists.

“This event has been so special to attendees in the past,” Koch said in a press release. “To hear the stories from the loved ones of those who had passed away; we were so grateful that we were able to come alongside those who were suffering. It really is a very healing experience.”

For more information contact KGH Spiritual Care at 250-862-4114 or reference the Facebook page.

