The wait for opening of new Shuswap Memorial Cemetery soon to end

City of Salmon Arm receives its official licence to operate, grand opening set for August

The successor to Mount Ida Cemetery – Shuswap Memorial Cemetery – will be the subject of an official grand opening on Aug. 13 (File photo)

Speculation about the opening of the new Shuswap Memorial Cemetery is over.

On July 8, during the regular council meeting, the city’s corporate officer Erin Jackson informed council she had just received word the city has been given its official licence to operate.

Her words were met with applause from council.

The cemetery rates bylaw is scheduled to go for final reading on July 22, so the new rates will come into effect on Aug. 1.

An official ribbon cutting is set for Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 11 a.m.

“There’s quite a wait list of individuals who asked to be notified when we had more information to provide and a firm date,” Jackson told council, explaining they will be contacted.

Rob Niewenhuizen, the city’s director of engineering and public works, explained when the city can begin selling its related services.

“In order for any city to operate a cemetery they need to get approval from Consumer Protections BC; they ensure that the city has the proper bylaws in place for the operations maintenance and proper ‘fee for services.’ We have now received the License to Operate for the cemetery so we can start selling services (plots, niches, presales, interments, etc) once the rates bylaw has been approved.”

Coun. Kevin Flynn enthused about the beauty of the new site.

“It’s an absolutely beautiful cemetery, it looks amazing. I can’t wait for that grand opening.”

