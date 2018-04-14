The Vancouver Island Pet Expo kicks off strong

The dock dog event is back as well as the dachshund dash

Vancouver Island Ferret Education and Rescue Team ferrets hang out at the Pet Expo at Pearkes Recreation Centre. (Lindsey Horsting/News Gazette staff)

There was a line up out to the parking lot this morning for the Vancouver Island Pet Expo.

It features booths for food, luxurious comfort, insurance and anything else in between for pets.

The dock dogs is back this year at the Pet Expo, as well as the agility races and the dachshund dash. There are also reptiles and ferrets for viewing and some for petting.

A plethora of animal treats, food, grooming supplies line the Rec Centre, and there’s also a selfie station.

New to the expo this year is Tim Witoski, a certified orthotist. He has over 30 years of experience in orthopedic bracing and has decided to transfer his skills to the canine world.

In working towards retirement, he treats human patients three days a week and canine patients two days per week. Witoski said there are only two others in Canada who perform these services for animals, one in Toronto and one in Nova Scotia, so he consulted them before the started.

He loves helping dogs walk again, or in some cases, for the first time, because they are so determined to walk and play with their owners he can make the dogs as functional as possible.

So far he has made braces and other equipment for 25 dogs.

The expo will continue Sunday April 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are between $4 to $6 and children under 12 get in for free.

