The unofficial Mayor of Downtown Chilliwack is off work until at least November

In his absence, BIA says others will be filling in

The unofficial Mayor of Downtown will be missing in action from the streets of Chilliwack until at least November.

That’s the word from Harold Zinke’s employer, the Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association (BIA).

“Some of you may have noticed that Harold, our wonderful street cleaner, ambassador, and beloved ‘Mayor of Downtown,’ has not been at work in recent days,” according to the Downtown Chilliwack newsletter.

“Unfortunately, Harold has a health issue and we will likely not see him back in his familiar role until at least into November.

“Harold is in good spirits and full recovery is expected,” the report continued. “He does a have a strong support team ensuring that he is well looked after during his downtime, and we will keep our membership updated on his progress. We know there will be an outpouring of support coming his way, and we will certainly pass along all messages.”

In his absence, Sarena will be looking after sidewalks on a regular basis, and she will be putting in more hours to help cover more ground. City of Chilliwack crews from Operations will also be available if required to assist.

The BIA employees concentrate on the public areas, but for any “messes related to homeless activity,” even on private property, people are asked to contact the BIA.

Email info@downtownchilliwack.com or call 604-792-4576.

