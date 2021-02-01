The Timber Hitch launches Valentines Day fundraiser for Angel Flight

The Timber Hitch Coffee Shop and Drive Thru, located at 724 304 St. in Marysville, has launched a fundraising campaign to raise money for Angel Flight East Kootenay.

The Timber Hitch Coffee Shop and Drive Thru, located at 724 304 St. in Marysville, has launched a fundraising campaign to raise money for Angel Flight East Kootenay.

Angel Flight is a volunteer-run flight service created by pilots Brent Bidston and Todd Weselake that flies folks for free to medical appointments in Kelowna or Vancouver.

READ MORE: Angel Flight keeps busy through 2020

“We had a family member that was flown out to Kelowna and it made my husband and I realize what a valuable asset we have with Angel Flight being here,” said Timber Hitch co-owner Brenda Bannister. “So we decided we wanted to support them because they are on a non-profit organization.”

Bannister said they are putting together a Valentines gift basket full of prizes donated by the businesses of Kimberley and anyone who comes in and makes a donation towards Angel Flight is allowed to enter their name in for the basket.

READ MORE: Medical transport service celebrates historic first flight

The basket will include things like bottles of wine and wine glasses, chocolate donated from Save-On-Foods, coffee and coffee mugs, gift certificates to places like Meat Matters and Grubstake Pizza, a pedicure from Sole to Soul and much more.

So far the list of businesses to contribute is as follows:

Kimberley Timber Mart, Bavarian Home Hardware, Grubstake Pizza, Marysville Petro Can, Mark Creek Market, Sole to Soul, Meat Matters, Save on Foods-Kimberley, Sullivan Pub, Bootleg Gap, Timber Hitch Coffee Shop, Rustic Hutch and Kim Kavanagh of Off the Hook.

The draw will take place at noon on February 14, Valentines Day, which falls on a Sunday. The Timber Hitch is closed on Sundays, but Bannister said that if people want, they can email transfer money right up until the day of the draw.

People can either stop by at the Timber Hitch or send an email money transfer to rustichutch@shaw.ca and they just need to provide a name and phone number to be entered into the draw. You can do donations through the drive through as well, if you don’t want to go into the building itself.

paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletinLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Kimberley Bulletin