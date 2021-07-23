The Thunder rolls with weekend two-day free rugby camp

Prince Rupert Seamens Rugby Club is hosting a free two-day all ages and abilities rugby camp with Thunder Rugby on July 24 and 25. A senior men’s game kicks off at 6 p.m. against Terrace. Seen here player practice in Sept. 2020. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Thunder is not often heard in Prince Rupert but it has arrived in the city. Thunder Aboriginal Youth Rugby Program is holding a two-day all-ages camp over July 24 and 25, complete with a men’s senior game kickoff between Prince Rupert Seamen’s Rugby and Terrace Northmen.

The free no contact camp for all abilities held a Patullo Feild on 9th Ave. starts with 9 a.m. registration and is followed by a 9:30 welcome and all-ages morning session of rugby. Participants must bring their own water and lunch to eat before the afternoon session begins.

At 4 p.m. presentations for the day’s accomplishment will proceed with a 4:30 barbeque meet and greet preceding into the 6 p.m. game between P.R. and Terrace.

“We have had a great start to 2021. We launched our youth program recently with 70 kids registered to date,” Jason Scherr, club organizer said. “We awarded a bursary to one of our graduating athletes – Kaden Yaroshuk and as one of our indigenous athletes, he was presented with the Phil Mack award this spring.

The club has some talented athletes that are displaying excellent abilities, Scherr said, with Dennay Yaroshuk and David Delill being accepted into a rugby academy starting in September.

The weekend camp allows the Thunder Rugby coaches to identify early potential athletes that may be eligible to travel overseas next year.

“We are currently working with the Thunder Aboriginal Youth Rugby Program as they are planning to take a group of indigenous athletes to New Zealand next year on a rugby and cultural trip,” Scherr said. “We are also finalizing the design of our first North coast indigenous designed ball. There will more info to come on that as we get closer to launch.”

READ MORE: Rupert rugby benefits from top instructors

K-J Millar | Journalist

Send K-J email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter