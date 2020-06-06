A public hearing on the 2020 provincial budget at the West Fraser Centre in 2019. Public meetings this year will be by video conference. Lindsay Chung photo

The Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services’ Budget 2021 consultation is now open.

In a normal year, the Committee, whose deputy chair is Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok, would be travelling the province, meeting face to face with those who have something to say about budget priorities.

RELATED: Input to Select Standing Budget Committee will be online this year

In this far from normal year, interested parties are invited to make a written, audio or video submission, or by filling out an online survey by Friday, June 26, 2020, at 5 p.m. (Pacific time). Public hearings are also being held, beginning Monday, June 1, with the presentation of the Budget 2021 Consultation Paper by the minister of finance. All public hearings will be conducted by video/teleconference.

“We encourage all British Columbians to participate and share their views. Your voices, perspectives and ideas inform our discussions and deliberations, and are directly reflected in our recommendations,” Clovechok said.

“Committee members look forward to hearing from British Columbians every year about their priorities and solutions to the challenges they are experiencing,” said Bob D’Eith, committee chair. “This input will be especially critical this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our families and communities.”

Details on all the ways to participate are available by contacting the Parliamentary Committees Office at 250 356-2933 or 1 877 428-8337 (toll-free in B.C.) or on the committee’s website: https://bcleg.ca/FGSbudget

The committee intends to release its report with recommendations for the next provincial budget in August 2020.

carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Kimberley Bulletin