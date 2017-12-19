The Salvation Army Christmas campaign falling short

With only six days left till Christmas the charity has raised only 67 per cent of their goal

This year in the Central Okanagan, The Salvation Army set a Christmas Campaign goal of $800,000 – an amount required to continue to provide assistance to those in need in the community both at Christmas and throughout the year.

Funds are being collected in Christmas kettles throughout the city, at all Salvation Army facilities and online at www.kelownasalvationarmy.ca . However, with only six days left till Christmas, the charity has raised 67 per cent of their goal, meaning a shortfall of $267,000.

CAPITAL NEWS

“Over these past weeks, over 650 local families have walked through our doors looking for help and hope (currently an eight per cent increase over last year). Thanks to the generosity of our community, we have been able to meet those needs. But there are still others coming to see us every day, and the needs will still be there after Christmas” said Pastor Darryl Burry, executive director for The Salvation Army Central Okanagan, in a statement.

“The funds that we raise at Christmas support our programs and services throughout the entire year – from individual and family support programs, emergency food hampers, services for seniors and our disaster relief efforts.”

Patty Lou Bryant, communications co-ordinator for The Salvation Army Central Okanagan said the organization is always trying to help.

“Wherever there is a need, The Salvation Army is there. Whether it is for the senior whose home has frozen pipes and needs some extra support, or that single parent who thought they could make it, but have realized that they need some help,” said Bryant. “Our motto is ‘Giving Hope Today’ and each and every day, that is what we strive to do in our community.”

Follow them on Facebook at The Salvation Army Central Okanagan, on Twitter @kelownasallyann and on their website www.kelownasalvationarmy.ca.

SIGNATURE