The results of the referendum

Letter to the Editor;

In the last Municipal election, there was a team of candidates and a couple of independent candidates that ran on a fiscal policy that advocated no tax increase, zero-based budgeting, wage and hiring freeze and promised to explore ways to reduce expenditures and therefore taxes. They were soundly defeated in the election. The message that the electorate sent to the Mayor and Council was—- tax increases are acceptable if it makes our Town better for those who are already here and more attractive to those who may wish to move here. The Mayor and Council listened and have done a great job of following the direction you mandated for them. If you want to blame someone or point fingers at the direction take a look in the mirror.

With the referendum results, it now appears that the electorate’s priorities have changed. I am sure the Mayor and Council have heard, loudly and clearly, the new priorities you wish them to follow. If you wish to be fair, give them a reasonable chance to follow the new mandate you have set for them.

I wish all of you “peace in our times” and “happiness to all.”

Respectfully

Thomas R. Mann, Creston