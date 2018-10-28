The Reach Gallery Museum hosts opera recital fundraiser

The Reach Gallery Museum hosts La Dolce Vita, an opera recital with Hawaiian-Canadian tenor Dhanya Dasa, on Saturday, Nov. 3.

The fundraising concert, which starts at 1:30 p.m. at The Reach (32388 Veterans Way), is part of The Reach’s ongoing 10th anniversary celebrations.

It features favourite arias from opera and musical theatre by such great composers as Puccini, Verdi and Wagner.

Dasa, who grew up in Mission, is quickly establishing himself as one of Canada’s most exciting young tenors.

He is a student of the legendary late soprano Montserrat Caballé.

Since 2008, Dasa has performed across the country, including for six Canadian prime ministers, Queen Elizabeth II, Emperor Akihito of Japan, and the Prince of Wales.

He has performed with the Vancouver Bach Choir, the Canadian Opera Company, Seattle Opera, Vancouver Opera, Burnaby Lyric Opera, Manitoba Opera, Opera Lyra Ottawa, the UBC Opera Ensemble, and Opera Fort Collins.

Dasa made his European debut in 2016 in an open-air concert at Barcelona’s Placa Reial before an audience of over 10,000, followed by performances across Italy in regional theatres in Parma, Venice, Milan, Treviso, and Florence.

Funds raised at the Abbotsford concert support The Reach’s Emerge program, which provides professional development opportunities to emerging artists and arts professionals from the ages of 18 to 35 in the Fraser Valley.

Tickets are $20 for Reach members and $24 for guests. They must be purchased in advance and are available online at thereach.ca or in person at The Reach.