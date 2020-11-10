The public is asked to NOT attend the cenotaph in Princeton on Remembrance Day

Under COVID precautions The Spotlight will live-stream the service on its Facebook page

This year's Remembrance Day ceremony will be conducted by the Princeton Legion and live streamed by The Spotlight. Photo, RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes, 2019, by Andrea DeMeer

There will be no public gathering for Remembrance Day in Princeton tomorrow, Wednesday November 11.

Instead, Legion members will lay wreaths on behalf of others, and conduct a small service.

The Similkameen Spotlight will live-stream the ceremony beginning shortly before 11 a.m., on its Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/SimilkameenSpotlight

Between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 Bridge Street will be closed from Halliford Avenue to Fenchurch Avenue.

Vermilion Avenue and Veterans Way will be closed from Bridge Street to First Street.

Ordinarily the Princeton Remembrance Day service attracts up to 800 people, one of the largest per capita turn outs of all communities in B.C.

