The pool at Mission’s Leisure Centre re-opens today (Dec. 8), after being closed since March.

Patrons can now pre-register in a select number of aquatic activities, such a length swims, family swims, water yoga and water walking – but schedules may change based on public health orders. The sauna, steam room, rope swing and waterslide remain closed.

“We know this is a long-awaited facility re-opening and we’re happy to once again be able to safely offer some aquatic activities in Mission to help the community stay active,” said Acting Mayor Cal Crawford.

“This cautious re-opening allows us to provide much-needed aquatic recreation to the families, adults, seniors and kids in our community while keeping attentive to the COVID-19 safety measures needed to slow the spread of this virus at this critical time.”

More activites may become available when allowed by provinical health orders. Masks are mandatory to enter and move through the building to a designated activity area. A host will be checking in with everyone who enters the facility.

More information, such as the pool schedule, safety protocols in place, and how to register can be found at mission.ca/aquatics.

RELATED: Face masks now a requirement to enter Mission Leisure Centre

RELATED: Mission Leisure Centre, library closed due to coronavirus

Mission City Record