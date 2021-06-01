The Old School House Arts Centre in Qualicum Beach hosts annual painting race

Artists assigned locations in town, can paint anytime between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The Old School House Arts Centre (TOSH) will hold its 28th annual Grand Prix Plein Air Painting Race this year, with slight modifications.

Every year, artists from all over Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland come to Qualicum Beach to create art that represents our beautiful community.

The Grand Prix d’Art is a three-hour painting “race” that requires artists to complete a work of art “en plein air,” where they work outside and not in a studio. Each artist is assigned a location in the Town of Qualicum Beach by lottery. The artwork must represent or be inspired by something that is visible from the assigned location. Artists of all levels, experience and mediums are welcome.

Modified for COVID-19, artists can paint anytime between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Artwork is brought back to TOSH to be hung.

Afterwards, artwork is exhibited in the gallery for display starting September through October. TOSH will be displaying these both online, and in person.

A people’s choice award will be awarded at the conclusion of the exhibition, however no cash prize is offered this year due to funding constraints.

TOSH hopes the community participates for the joy of painting, and the opportunity for exhibition and online promotion. Further rules and guidelines for the event can be found at www.theoldschoolhouse.org.

TOSH will also host Focus on the Figure: Life Drawing basics with Katarina Meglic on Thursday, June 3 and Friday, June 4, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Working from a live model, Meglic will introduce some of the basic principles and techniques for rendering the human body. Proportion, gesture, expression, and colour will be explored.

On Friday, June 11, from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., Joan Larson will host an Animals in Pastel Workshop.

This one-day workshop will give students a step-by-step process, including selecting the initial image (assessing your photos), to drawing and creating a pastel painting of the animal of their choice.

Registration for both classes can be done at www.theoldschoolhouse.org.

