The New Year brings support collaboration for local businesses

Over the last few months, the CV-KL EAP has collected input from residents and businesses from Yahk to Riondel through various activities – which include meetings, events, and surveys. At this time, the team has identified a need to connect further with local businesses. “Many business owners, operators, and entrepreneurs have indicated collaboration and additional support is needed for them to grow and prosper in our region”, explains EAP Manager, Heidi Germann. “This survey looks further into these opportunities and asks for specifics.”

The twenty question survey is available for business owners, operators and aspiring entrepreneurs at eap.kes.bc.ca, on Facebook (@CrestonValleyKootenayLake), and in paper form at Kootenay Employment Services. The survey runs from December 22, 2017, to January 21, 2018.

By completing a survey, participants will be entered to win customized business/marketing support from talented professionals. There will be five winners drawn, who will each receive a one-hour consultation and customized training or support session(s). Training and support will be dependent on individual business needs.

“Collecting input is one thing,” states EAP Assistant, Laura Heykamp, “but truly listening to residents and acting on meaningful opportunities is important to our team. The business survey and business/marketing support reward is the beginning of collaborative support we can provide the business community of Creston Valley-Kootenay Lake.”

Happy Holidays and Happy New Year from Creston Valley-Kootenay Lake Economic Action Partnership.