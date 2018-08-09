The new 4-H project ‘Young Beef’ is just their size

This year 4-H BC has introduced a new project unit to the 4-H beef division and it has some 4-H members excited to take this new project unit on.

‘Young Beef’ is either a heifer or steer calf to be maximum of 10 months of age on achievement day. It may also be used for the calf portion of the Cow/Calf unit.

Jackson Brady and Emily Hunter, both members of the Tod Mountain 4-H Club in the Kamloops District feel that having a smaller sized beef project will be easier to work with and show.

Brady commented that he will have the opportunity to show a beef project, but not be so nervous about the size of the animal. Hunter says she got into the project because, “It sounded like fun and I wanted to start with something small and cute.”

These members have both chosen a heifer calf, enabling them to show the same animal for three years. First as a young beef project, next year as a heifer project, then as a cow/calf.

“I get to see them grow,” said Brady.

4-H sheep members have had a three year project for a long time, but this is the first year for the 4-H beef division.

This new 4-H project is sure to be popular for younger members wanting to start their 4-H beef career with a smaller sized beef project and then being able to use that animal for their market project or a heifer project, then cow/calf.

For the members that will carry on and become our future beef producers the young beef project provides valuable experience on how to choose and feed a calf to develop a marketable animal, or a future foundation female for their herd.

These young 4-H members will be showing their projects at BC Ag Expo held at the North Thompson Agriplex Sept. 21-24, 2018.

Not only will they show in the 4-H young Beef Class, with both having heifer calves they can show in the Female Futurity Class and have the opportunity to compete alongside open contributors.

The Female Futurity calf class also offers the opportunity to bring their animal back next year as a heifer, then a cow/calf.

Brady has set his sights on competing against his Grandpa in the futurity class.

“I want to beat my Grandpa in the Futurity Class,” says the 4-H competitor.

Good luck to Jackson Brady and Emily Hunter in showing their 4-H projects at BC Ag Expo in September.