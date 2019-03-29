The most ticket parking spot in Victoria is…

The top 10 most ticketed parking spots in 2018 were all in the downtown core

Parking spot 2630 in the 600-block of View Street was the most ticketed spot in Victoria in 2018. It’s a short vehicle spot, and people get tickets for parking vehicles which are too long (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Most people seem to underestimate their car’s size in downtown Victoria; half of the top 10 most-ticketed parking spots in Victoria in 2018 were designated short vehicle parking spots.

The most ticketed spot in town was right at the end of the 600-block of View Street, across from Earl’s Restaurant. The short-vehicle designated spot is designed for cars that are 3.5 metres long or shorter, but 264 people received tickets for parking a larger vehicle there.

All of the top-10 spots are outlined in the interactive map below:

The other short vehicle spots include:

#5709 in the 700-block of Fisgard Street, which saw 234 tickets

#4131 in the 600-block of Johnson Street, which saw 229 tickets

#3807 in the 700 block of Yates Street, which saw Short 221 tickets

#2641 in the 600- block of View Street, which saw 127 tickets

The next-largest category of parking fee recipients are those who overstayed their welcome at 20-minute maximum locations:

#3809 in the 700-block of Yates Street, which saw 157 tickets

#3407 in the 700-block of Fort Street 20 which saw 142 tickets

#4137 in the 1400-block of Douglas Street which saw 139 tickets

As for the regular, 90-minute parking spots, the most ticketed area was spot #2717 in the 1300-block of Broad Street, just outside the Wolf-Sheep Arthouse, which was ticketed 123 times.

The close runner-up was #3818 in the 700-Block of Yates Street, near the Yates Street Taphouse, which saw 120 tickets.

Regardless of the type of spot, each ticket comes up to $40, which can be reduced down to $20 if paid within 14 days.

