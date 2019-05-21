The maze that Jack built

Kitamaat Village kids, young and old, have fun getting lost

Some of the team members that worked late into the night to set up the maze - Randy Williams, Greg Tuckerman, Tommy Puglas, Jack Oviatt, Wilfred Bolton and Jason Harris. (Photo Gerry Leibel)

Kitimat developer Jack Oviatt is always looking for interesting projects that give back to the community.

His most recent project is no different – a maze manufactured adjacent to the soccer field in Kitamaat Village that is already a huge hit with kids, young and old.

“I was thinking about ideas for Canada Day on July 1 when I came up with the idea for the maze,” said Jack.

He scribbled a rough sketch of what he envisioned and roped in his son Shaun Oviatt, whose company supplied the labour to set up the maze.

Daudet Creek Contracting paid for the material, which includes 136 sections of construction site fencing and privacy panels.

“It took us eight hours after work on Tuesday to set up the maze,” said Jack, adding the material that was used for the maze will be used in a project once it is dismantled.

The maze will be up for two weeks after which it will be taken down.

