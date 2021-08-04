The latest updates at the Lakes District Museum Society in Burns Lake

Something new at the old museum

The Lakes District Museum Society has completed the refurbishment of its General Store with financial assistance from the Burns Lake & District Community Foundation.

Renovation of the general store costed a total of $8,000 of which $2,500 came from the Burns Lake & District Community Foundation.

Guests to the museum can come view the latest additions to the exhibit during regular hours as noted on the museum’s Facebook page.

The local non-profit continues to accept donations for admission, but patrons can now apply payments using debit or credit cards thanks to support from the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako and the Bulkley Valley Credit Union.

The heritage building on Highway 520 and 16 West in Burns Lake is home to approximately 10,000 artifacts and over 25,000 archived photographs, newspaper clippings and documents.

“Our mandate is to preserve items of educational, historical, and cultural historical, cultural value to the Lakes District,” the Museum’s Curator, Michael Riis-Christianson, wrote in an email.

Christianson stated the museum is committed to telling the stories of Indigenous and non-Indigenous people of the Burns Lake area.

Burns Lake Lakes District News