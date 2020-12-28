The Kimberley Fire Department’s Christmas Eve Tour

The Kimberley Fire Department's annual Christmas Eve Tour passed through Marysville from 4:30 to 5:30, before heading out to the rest of the city.

The Kimberley Fire Department’s annual Christmas Eve Tour passed through Marysville from 4:30 to 5:30, before heading out to the rest of the city.

Families gathered outside their homes to catch the beloved annual parade as it passed by, with Santa Claus waving to delighted children from atop a bight red, lit up fire engine.

This was not only a wondrous sight to see on Christmas Eve for the kids, but it also gave neighbours a chance to see one another, catch up a little and wish each other Merry Christmas. With current restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, people are a little more isolated this year than perhaps they’d like to be, so any chance to safely say hello to neighbours is a welcomed thing.

Kimberley Bulletin

The Kimberley Fire Department's annual Santa Claus Christmas Tour passes through Marysville on Christmas Eve, 2020. Paul Rodgers photo.