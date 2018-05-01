The Hope Standard takes home gold at community news awards

Gold for Newspaper Excellence Category B awarded to the Standard Saturday

The Hope Standard won gold for newspaper excellence at the annual Ma Murray community newspaper awards Saturday.

The Standard took home Gold in the Newspaper Excellence Category B, for a circulation of 1,601 to 3,500. Held by the BC and Yukon Community Newspapers Association, the awards celebrate the best in community journalism across B.C. and the Yukon including advertising, photography, writing, multimedia storytelling and newspaper excellence.

“Nicely designed front page and sections are well identified. Great Q&A style local election coverage. A variety of well-written stories, listings and photos that reflect the diversity within the community,” wrote the jury in their decision.

“Local news full of insight and engaging overall content.”

The entire staff of the Hope Standard accepted the award Saturday: advertising consultant Pattie Desjardins, publisher Carly Ferguson, classifieds and circulation manager Janice McDonald and editor Emelie Peacock.

“We take a lot of pride in putting out a really good product for our dedicated readers, so it’s an honour to be recognized in this category again,” Desjardins said.