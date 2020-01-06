‘The hill’ at Bella Coola reopened, power restored to residents after winter storm hits area

Highway 20 reopened at the hill going into the Bella Coola Valley Sunday afternoon after a powerful winter storm swept through the area Friday, downing power lines and creating extreme avalanche risks for motorists.

A caravan of BC Hydro trucks was captured and posted by Brittney McMahonn travelling the infamous hill to complete power restoration work to residents in the valley. At the peak of the storm 1,200 customers were out of power.

The bulk of BC Hydro customers had their power restored by Saturday evening, with the last of the outages restored by 6:10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5. Intermittent outages may still occur while crews work to complete repairs by Monday at 10 p.m.

According to DriveBC, Highway 20 is still closed Monday morning in both directions for avalanche control work between Government Wharf and Labouchere Avenue in Bella Coola with no estimated time of reopening.

Road conditions are currently listed as compact snow from Bella Coola to Tatla Lake and as having slippery sections from Tatla Lake to Williams Lake.

