The heat is on in Williams Lake

It will be hot and sunny for a few more days in the Cariboo

If you like the heat, it will be sticking around for a few more days yet.

Monday’s high reached 29.4C at 6 p.m., although most residents would say it felt much hotter than that downtown.

Cariboo residents can expect more of same Tuesday with a daytime high of 28C with a risk of thunderstorms in the late afternoon and more sun for Wednesday with a high of 27C.

Things start to cool down Thursday, Friday and Saturday before the sun comes back Sunday.

The hot spot in the province and Canada today was Osoyoos at 31.1C.

The average temperature for Williams Lake for this time of year is 22C, according to Environment Canada.

