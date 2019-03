Show runs to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday with over 200 exhibitors

The Health and Wellness Show is underway at Tradex. There are over 200 exhibitors, active kids zone, Tommy Europe’s Shred Boot Camp. For more information go to the Health and Wellness Show website. Show runs Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10-5.

