"I guess someone's heart grew three times that night" says April Hughes

This is the Grinch in all his lit up glory at the Hughes’ yard on Granby Ave. (Hughes photo - Facebook)

The Grinch has been returned.

The Grinch, that was stolen Wednesday night from the Hughes’ Christmas light display, was returned sometime in the a.m. Friday morning.

“I guess someone’s heart grew three times that night,” said an elated April Hughes, owner of the Grinch. The Hughes have been putting on one of Penticton’s favourite Christmas displays at their Granby Ave. home for 25 years. Among the many lights and displays in the front yard is the life-like Grinch wearing a Santa suit riding the family’s tractor.

The Santa suit holds sentimental value for April.

READ MORE: Stolen Grinch irreplaceable

“My dad wore that Santa suit when we were little, so it’s very upsetting to lose this,” she said on Wednesday.

Also, to steal the Grinch wouldn’t be easy because it is quite heavy.

But the Hughes feel like they’ve had a Christmas miracle and thank the person for doing the right thing and returning the Grinch to its home.

Check out the Hughes’ Christmas lights at 123 Granby Ave.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Penticton Western News