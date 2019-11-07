The gift of time

For centuries, having a town clock was a status symbol for any community … and now Castlegar has one of its own.

On Monday the Rotary Club of Castlegar Sunrise 2000 unveiled its latest gift to the city, a beautiful four-sided clockwork set in front of city hall.

“We’re proud today to donate this clock to the city of Castlegar. It’s our gift to the people of Castlegar and the surrounding areas,” said current Rotary Sunshine 2000 president Eric Lawson, though he noted that “no one under 40 knows how to read an analogue clock anymore.

“But there are online tutorials, so they should be able to figure it out,” he joked.

The city’s public works department installed the clock, which sits on a 12-foot pedestal, and Marwest has donated its services to get power to the clock so it can begin telling local time.

Tassone expressed gratitude to the club, and noted the Rotarians have donated many gifts to make the city a better place.

“Thank you for your passion for helping our city and a very special thank you for this extraordinary gift, our clock,” he said. “It serves an important purpose by allowing the public to see the time while walking and driving by, and adding an element of community pride to the downtown core.”