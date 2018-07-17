The Free Press editor wins awards

Editor Phil McLachlan has been recognized at the 2018 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards.

The Free Press editor Phil McLachlan has been recognized at the 2018 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards, announced Monday.

Phil’s story on Marsha Bradcoe, an Elkford resident who at the age of 58 made the transition from man to woman, was named Best Feature Story in the 4000 to 12,499 circulation category.

His photo of Sparwood Senior Boys shooting guard Mack Adams was deemed Best Feature Photo in the same circulation category.

Mack was born with multiple birth defects and despite losing both legs as an infant, went on to became a successful Sparwood Senior Boys shooting guard, voted captain in his senior year.

Phil believes his stories raise the important issues of transgender acceptance and disability awareness.

“They teach us that no matter your age, it’s never too late to start a new life,” he said.

“And no matter what barriers life puts in your way, you can still chase your passion and become successful in it.

“Thank you both for letting me into your lives.”

Phil is among a number of Black Press staff to receive recognition at the awards, which celebrate the best in community publishing from across the country.

Congratulations Phil!