The first snow of the season comes to the Okanagan, Shuswap

Highway alerts are currently in place for mountain passes

The first snow of the season may have come a bit early for the Okanagan and Shuswap areas, but Environment Canada has said it won’t be sticking around for too long.

The forecast for this election weekend is a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday, Oct. 24 and sun the next day.

Roads in Kelowna are not too snowy, but the same can’t be said for mountain passes, as weather alerts remain in place for the Okanagan Connector (Highway 97C), the Coquihalla (Highway 5) from Hope to Merritt and Highway 3.

The snow will keep falling throughout the day, with accumulations of up to 15 centimetres in higher elevations and accumulations of 10 centimetres or less in lower areas.

The Coquihalla Highway has been closed all morning due to a multi-vehicle incident, with spun out commercial vehicles on Larson Hill. Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.

Snow is causing limited visibility on the highway.

