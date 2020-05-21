The Fernie Firefighter’s Association reels out original video contest

The prize is $1000 in gift cards to local businesses, and a $1000 donation to the food bank.

The Fernie Firefighter’s Association (FFA) created an Original Video Contest to support local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Open to applicants of all ages, the deadline for submissions is May 27 at 9 p.m.

Keeping organizations that give back to the community in mind, the videos must creatively demonstrate a theme of supporting local food banks and showcasing Fernie’s resiliency in the face of COVID-19, while finding fun and unique ways to touch on social distancing and/or the dedication of frontline workers.

“We are hoping this contest will give kids something to do while heightening community spirit, giving back to local businesses, and allowing our association to remind folks that we are part of the community, and are here to help,” said Steve Kallies, auxiliary battalion manager.

The entries will be judged by a panel of four judges, including two of Fernie’s firefighters, a member of Fernie City Council, and Salvation Army Major Kirk Green.

The selected winner will receive a grand prize of $1000 in gift certificates to local businesses,

purchased by the FFA to give back to the enterprises that have donated to their fundraisers in the past. The FFA will donate a further $1000 to the food bank in honour of the winner.

All submissions will be shared publicly at the discretion of the FFA, in an effort to further encourage the community to support local organizations throughout the pandemic.

For further details on how to submit a video, contact Brad Filgate at brad.filgate@fernie.ca or Steve Kallies at stevekallies@yahoo.com.

Fernie Free Press