The Fenton Pump Station in Pitt Meadows is to be replaced

The city received $740,000 in provincial funding for the project

The City of Pitt Meadows received provincial funding to replace the Fenton Pump Station. (THE NEWS-files)

The Fenton Pump Station in Pitt Meadows is going to be replaced thanks to the province.

Pitt Meadows received $740,000 for the replacement of the pump station, part of $12 million in provincial emergency preparedness funding to support structural flood mitigation projects, that was shared between 18 communities across B.C..

The purpose of the funding is to support eligible applicants to prevent, eliminate or reduce hazards through structural flood mitigation projects.

New Democrat MLA Lisa Beare said the money is critical to replace a piece of infrastructure that protects Pitt Meadows from floods.

“Failure of the Fenton Pump Station would result in extensive flooding in the area,” said Beare.

“By upgrading the facility, we’re ensuring that people and property in our community are better prepared for the impacts of climate change,” she said

RELATED: Salmon, other fish found in Katzie Slough

The Fenton Pump Station is the only pump station to service the surrounding dike system, said the minister, and the two existing pumps are at the end of their service life.

Two new pumps with increased capacity will be installed, as well as a back-up generator and associated power upgrades, added Beare.

Funding is being provided through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund and this local investment is part of more than $12 million in provincial emergency preparedness funding supporting flood mitigation projects in communities all across B.C.

Since the September 2017 Budget Update, communities and governments throughout the province have received more than $40 million through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund.

“In order to reduce the risk to British Columbians from hazards like flooding, we’re investing in mitigation projects,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

READ MORE: Farmers don’t want to see salmon in Katzie Slough

“We know that to improve public safety and create resilience among people and families, it’s critical to plan ahead with the aim of preventing disasters where possible and lessening the impact they have on our communities,” he said.

Funding for the structural flood project component of CEPF was announced at the September 2017 convention of the Union of British Columbia Municipalities. This funding is part of a nearly $69.5-million plan designed to help communities prepare for, and respond to, disasters.

“We’re proud to invest in disaster mitigation and improved resilience for British Columbians across the province,” said Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness.

“This funding will help keep communities safer and improve outcomes in the event of an emergency situation,” she said.

The CEPF is a suite of programs designed to enhance the resiliency of local governments, First Nations’ communities and their residents. The Province provides the funding, which is administered by UBCM, and is divided into seven streams:

• flood risk assessment, flood mapping and flood mitigation planning

• emergency support services

• emergency operations centres and training

• structural flood mitigation

• evacuation routes

• volunteer and composite fire departments equipment and training

• Indigenous cultural safety and cultural humility training

In May 2019, the province announced the above-mentioned new, sixth stream of CEPF funding for volunteer and composite fire departments. Proponents, including First Nations communities, local governments and society-run departments, were able to apply for their share of $5 million to go toward equipment and training.

The province created a seventh stream with $1 million for Indigenous cultural safety and cultural humility training. This brings the CEPF total to $69.5 million and opens eligibility to all First Nations’ communities.

The next deadlines for applications are Mar. 13, for emergency operations centres and training and Apr. 17, for evacuation route planning.

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Maple Ridge News