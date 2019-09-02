(CAAT photo)

The dogs of Labour Day

Days off are dog days

  • Sep. 2, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Labour Day is here and so are social media pictures of people’s dogs: have at it!

CAUTION: feet

Two for one

BYOB: Bring your own bowl

Sweet dreams!

Lab-our day

