As the COVID-19 lock down continues, many area residents are concerned about access to their local doctors. Most fortunately for this rural community “the doctors are in” at the Barriere Medical Clinic.

“I think it’s important for the community to know that they can still get help, still see a doctor if absolutely necessary, and we are answering phones and so on,” said Holly Van Sickle of Barriere Medical Clinic. “We are keeping our doors locked to the general public for their safety, and for our staff’s safety, and to reduce exposure to our patients.”

Staff are doing virtual and telephone appointments, forms, prescriptions, notes, and running items to the parking lot to keep patients and medical staff safe.

Some of the changes that have taken place due to Covid-19 health requirements include patients wanting appointments with their doctor who are now assessed by phone first. Barriere doctors in many instances can consult with their patients over the telephone whenever possible to avoid asking them to come to the clinic, although some patients are still being asked to come in when the doctor deems it necessary.

Patients in need of prescription renewals are asked to make a telephone appointment with their doctor at the clinic, who, after consulting with the patient, will fax the prescription over to the pharmacy of the patient’s choice.

The Barriere Medical Clinic can be contacted by telephone Monday to Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Clinic staff note that call volumes are currently quite high, so please be patient.

PLEASE NOTE: If you have a health emergency call 911. You can also call the Barriere Health Centre emergency department between the hours of 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday, at 250-672-9731. For lab or x-ray work you must make an appointment first by calling the Barriere Health Centre, as there are no walk-in appointments at this time. The lab is open Monday to Friday, and x-ray is available Monday and Thursdays.

